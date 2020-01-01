NEWS Rachel Weisz is 'more tired' as an older mother Newsdesk Share with :





The 50-year-old actress admitted she has less energy when it comes to running around after the toddler daughter she has with husband Daniel Craig than she did when her 13-year-old son Henry - who she has with director Darren Aronofsky - was younger, but she is "really enjoying" having a young child again.



Rachel - who has never publicly revealed the name of her little girl, who turns two in August - said: "I'm more tired than I was last time, this car has more miles on it.



"But I'm really having fun, I'm really enjoying it, it's a real blessing."



But the 'Black Widow' actress thinks being an older parent has made her more patient and "flexible".



She said: "We tried to go for a walk yesterday, and I had a plan about where we were going to go, but we only made it two metres, because first there was an interesting stick, and then we discovered a moth.



"So we didn't go anywhere at all. I'm just more flexible, I think."



Rachel - who doesn't have a nanny - credits her youthful appearance now to having battled problem skin as a teenager.



She said: "I drink a lot of water. And I always had very oily skin - I hated it as a teenager because I had pimples."



Meanwhile, the brunette beauty has called for the promotion of more stories for women so young girls have better role models.



She told Harper's Bazaar: "The Eighties and Nineties were really s**t for women.



"But I used to watch a lot of black and white movies with my mum -Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Katharine Hepburn, they were very powerful in the narratives.



"Bette Davis didn't have super-powers but she's powerful as hell.



"I do think it's important for girls growing up to see stories where women are front and centre, and to see a female politician, or a female prime minister.



"It's about identification, it's seeing possibilities. We need more stories about women. We need more role models!"