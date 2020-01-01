NEWS Prince Harry once rescued from danger by the creator of Basil Brush Newsdesk Share with :





The 35-year-old royal was just five when he nearly crawled out of an open window at Kensington Palace, but Ivan Owen - who was there to entertain Harry and Prince William - saved him from potential tragedy.



Michael Winsor, who has voiced the iconic children's TV character since 2002, told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "He'd been invited to do a little show in front of William and Harry by Princess Diana in the late eighties.

"Basil was happily entertaining the princes, who were about seven and five at the time, when Harry tried to climb out of an open first-floor window.



"He was a typical boy, just crawling around and playing. There was this open window and he said, 'No Harry, don't go near that open window,' and he just managed to pull him back in time and say, 'Oi, shut that door.'



"I suppose you could say he saved Harry's life. If he hadn't intervened Harry might not be here today."



Meanwhile, Dr. Jane Goodall recently revealed Harry hinted at his plans to quit the royal family months before it was announced.



Harry stepped down as a senior member of the royals earlier this year, and the British primatologist claimed that he hinted at his long-term intentions during a conversation with her in July 2019, when she visited him and his 12-month-old son Archie at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.



She said: "At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie.



"He was very tiny and very sleepy - not too pleased to be passed from his mummy."



Goodall then practised Queen Elizabeth's wave with Archie, telling Harry: "He'll have to learn this."



Recalling their conversation, she explained: "Harry said, 'No, he's not growing up like that.'"