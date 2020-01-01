Timothee Chalamet honours high school statistics teachers in Class of 2020 graduation speech

Timothee Chalamet gave a special shout out to his former statistics teachers during a speech for the graduating Class of 2020.

The 24-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor made an appearance during the virtual Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 event on Saturday, where he honoured teachers continuing to educate students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hello to the class of 2020. I’m happy to get a chance to be here and to celebrate with all of you tonight,” Timothee said. “I can’t imagine what the last couple of months has been like for students, let alone for high school seniors, and not being able to attend your graduation ceremonies.

"I’m joined by this year’s 2020 graduates from LaGuardia High School, who are behind me in thanking those teachers who inspire us," he added.

The star went on to pay tribute to his own statistics teachers at LaGuardia High School, where he graduated from.

“I want to shout out three of my own Mr. Lobenhofer, Ms. Faison and Mrs. Lawton," he shared. "Thank for your valiant efforts to teach me the art of statistics. Thank you for everything.”

Timothee concluded: “Congratulations to the class of 2020. Be well, be safe. Peace and love.”

During his high school years, The King star planned to embark on a rap career, and even penned and performed a tune about his love of the subject, under the moniker Lil Timmy Tim.