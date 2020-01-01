NEWS Kerry Ingram defends controversial 'Game of Thrones' ending Newsdesk Share with :





Longtime fans of the fantasy drama were unimpressed with how the epic historical fantasy series was wrapped up by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss but Kerry - who played Shireen Baratheon from seasons three to five - believes they remained true to the story.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Kerry, 20, said: "I think the ending was good, they took into account a lot of the first season. The show started with the Starks and it ended with the Starks.



"Also I think that the main reason the ending was so controversial is because the show had been running for so long that people had created their own endings. People write their own fan fiction, they write their own endings and it's wonderful to see but then people get ideas in their head and the ending will never match up to their ideas. But you can't please everyone and I personally think it was really, really good."



Kerry also revealed she has had some unusual fan encounters, including one particularly irate follower of the show who berated her about her autograph.



She explained: "Last year I was at Comic Con and the problem with child actors is that our signature changes throughout the years as we get older. Also you need to have a different signature obviously because you don't want someone to have your real one to forge on legal documents.



As a child, your signature will change a lot over the years, you haven't quite got it down yet. So, I had this guy come up to me and he said 'Can I have it signed and can you not do your new signature? I want your old signature'. I was laughing and I said, 'Which one? You've got like 10 to choose from.' And he actually then gave me a lecture on how many signatures are not good because you can't read the name and he didn't want my signature if it was going to be cr*p. It was hilarious."



Meanwhile, Kerry - who won a Laurence Olivier award for her work in 'Matilda the Musical' and starred on Netflix's 'Free Rein' for three seasons - has been writing her own series during the Covid-19 lockdown.



She said: "So obviously, everything has come to a halt at the moment but at the moment I'm writing a series. It's the first thing that I've ever written. I had the idea a few years ago and I've never had the time to sit down and write it. It was originally a film but I realised I couldn't fit everything I wanted into a film so it's now a series and I've had quite a few people interested in it so hopefully once this [Covid-19 lockdown] is all over, I'll have a script to pitch."