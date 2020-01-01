Luke Wilson hasn't spoken to Reese Witherspoon about Legally Blonde 3

Luke Wilson has not yet discussed a potential Legally Blonde revival with Reese Witherspoon.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Old School actor was asked about the possible third instalment in the hit movie series.

In response, Luke admitted that while he's "not talked to Reese about it", he "always kind of hears rumours here and there".

"Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I'd love to do another one," the 48-year-old continued. "I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now."

Luke portrayed Emmett Richmond, the love interest of Reese's Elle Woods - the naive sorority girl who tries to win back her ex-boyfriend by enrolling in Harvard Law School - in the original 2001 film.

He reprised the role for the 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde: Red, White & Blonde, and when it comes to ideas for a third flick, the star is certain the couple will have started a family.

"I would say they definitely have a few children and I just think that it'd be really funny if Reese had a little mini-me, a version of herself," Luke added. "I would definitely think that they'd have a couple of children."

Last year, Reese teased the possibility of a third instalment during a chat with Entertainment Tonight and insisted she wanted to reunite the original cast.

"It's just a development project right now, so we'll see," she shared. "I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there's so many great characters that people love."