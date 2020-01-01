Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after one season

Ruby Rose is exiting her role on The CW's Batwoman after just one season.

The Orange Is the New Black actress hit headlines when she was cast as Kate Kane and her crime-fighting alter ego in 2018, becoming the first openly-gay TV comic book superhero.

But while the series debuted to rave reviews and a second season has already been secured, Rose confirmed on Tuesday that she has made the "very difficult decision" to quit Batwoman.

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," she said. "I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created... Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful."

Meanwhile, series co-creator Berlanti has assured fans the show will go on with another actress as Kane/Batwoman.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," the production team added in a statement. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we - along with the show's talented creative team - look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

Rose's time playing Batwoman came with a lot of drama off camera, with devotees making it clear they weren't thrilled about the Australian star's casting, while she also suffered a sickening on-set accident in 2019 which left her needing emergency neck surgery.