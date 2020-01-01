Steven Soderbergh has written Sex, Lies, and Videotape sequel in lockdown

Steven Soderbergh has written a sequel to his breakout movie Sex, Lies, and Videotape during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Ocean's Eleven filmmaker rose to prominence with his directorial debut, which went on to win the coveted Palme d'Or at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival and earned him a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination.

During an appearance on Flaviar's NightCap Live on Tuesday, the director revealed he has been keeping busy during lockdown by writing scripts, including a sequel to the 1989 movie, which he hopes to make.

"During the lockdown, I've done more sustained writing than I've done since the summer of 1985," he said, according to Collider. "When the lockdown happened here in New York, in order to stay organised and sane, I decided I'm gonna write. I've gotta go back to writing. So, within the first six or seven weeks of the lockdown, I finished three screenplays. One of them was a rewrite, one of them was an original, and one was an adaptation of a novel that I've been wanting to do. The original was a sequel to Sex, Lies, and Videotape. It was an idea that had been circling for a while, and I felt like I came up with the way to get back in, and so I wrote it, and I wanna make it."

Soderbergh, who has since directed the likes of Erin Brockovich, Contagion, and Magic Mike, didn't elaborate on plot details.

The original movie starred James Spader as a young man who videotapes women talking about their lives and sexuality as well as his impact on the relationships of a troubled married couple, played by Peter Gallagher and Andie MacDowell, and the wife's younger sister, portrayed by Laura San Giacomo.

Soderbergh's 2002 film Full Frontal is considered a spiritual sequel to Sex, Lies, and Videotape, even though it didn't feature any of the original cast or characters.