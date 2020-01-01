Zoe Kravitz keen to get back to The Batman set

Zoe Kravitz can't wait to get back to filming The Batman even though she has concerns about how social distancing will work on set.

The Big Little Lies actress, who is playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Matt Reeves's new blockbuster, was in the middle of filming alongside Robert Pattinson in England when the production was shut down due to the health crisis in March.

And in a new interview with Variety, Zoe shared that she can't wait for the day she can return to work.

"(A part of me is) hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, 'We're ready to go,'" she said. "I'm in touch with everybody, and everyone's ready to go when it's safe."

However, Zoe admitted it would be difficult for the cast and crew to implement social distancing measures on set, particularly because she works so closely with the costume and make-up teams.

"You have people just touching your face, touching your body all day long," the 31-year-old explained. "I need help getting into the catsuit. I can't do it on my own. I was probably touched more (on this film) than any job, just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that."

The star recently told Vanity Fair magazine that she was having virtual sessions with her trainer David Higgins five days a week during lockdown because she's determined not to ruin all the hard work she put in to get into shape for the role.

"It's not like the studio called and said, 'Don't get fat, b**ch,'" she joked. "The first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, Matt, and I was like, 'We might have to make the catsuit a few sizes bigger when this is over.'

"I'm definitely eating whatever the f**k I want. But yeah, (I) try to stay in decent shape so I don't have to start from scratch."