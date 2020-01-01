Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich hints Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have split

Actor Skeet Ulrich implied his Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have split during a recent Instagram Live chat with fans.

The actor took to the platform for a broadcast alongside girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, when a follower asked, "Do you think Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?"

“I think they were a very cute couple," Skeet responded, as Megan added: "They were a very cute couple. They're both beautiful people.”

Fans immediately spotted that the pair both referred to Cole and Lili's relationship in the past tense, implying that their romance has come to an end.

The castmates have been quiet on social media lately, and are believed to be isolating separately amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Both stars recently slammed speculation they'd separated after the actor was apparently unfaithful, with Lili writing last month: "Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media.

"People are a**holes for the sake of being a**holes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a*s."

While Cole was critical of fans who feel "entitled to his privacy" and verbally attack his "friends" and send "death threats".

Neither Cole nor Lili has responded to Skeet's comments.