Smash musical headed to Broadway

A new musical based on TV series Smash is headed to Broadway.

Producers Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt, and Neil Meron will oversee the live stage adaptation of the hit NBC musical-within-a-musical series, with original songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman onboard to pen the score.

The new stageshow will apparently depart slightly from the original storyline from the TV show, but the main characters, writers Julia and Tom and actresses Ivy and Karen, will still be central to the story.

No further plot details for the show have been announced.

"I am personally thrilled to be a part of this musical and its road to Broadway," Spielberg said in a statement. "'Smash' is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be working with this incredible creative team and my producing partners, who began the 'Smash' journey with me over ten years ago."

Smash starred Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Anjelica Huston, and Jack Davenport, with McPhee as a Broadway ingenue and Hilty a stage veteran, both vying for the role of Marilyn Monroe.

The news comes one day after the 2015 charity concert of the musical streamed for audiences as a fundraiser for The Actors Fund.