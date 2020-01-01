General Hospital leads Daytime Emmy nominations

Hit U.S. soap opera General Hospital will lead the way at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards after landing a total of 23 nominations.

The medical drama only just managed to edge out Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless to become the top contender, with the rival shows landing 22 and 21 nods, respectively.

They will all compete for the Outstanding Drama Series honour, alongside The Bold and the Beautiful.

General Hospital's Finola Hughes and Maura West are up for the lead actress prize, facing off with Katherine Kelly Lang and Heather Tom from The Bold and the Beautiful, and Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker, while the male equivalent will be a fight between Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom from General Hospital, Thorsten Kaye (The Bold and the Beautiful), Jason Thompson (The Young and the Restless), and Thaao Penghlis (Days of Our Lives).

Outstanding Digital Drama Series nominees are Eastsiders, Studio City, The Bay The Series, DARK/WEB, and After Forever, while the Outstanding Young Adult Program category features Shook, Trinkets, Light as a Feather, The Inspectors, and Alexa & Katie.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk has earned a mention for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, while the actress and her co-hosts, mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith, are shortlisted for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

Kelly Clarkson and her self-titled programme, The Kelly Clarkson Show, are in the running for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, the latter of which also includes The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Talk.

Former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro has picked up a nod for Outstanding Game Show Host for Catch 21, pitting him against Jeopardy's Alex Trebek, Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak, Wayne Brady from Let's Make a Deal, and Steve Harvey for Family Feud.

The winners of the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best in daytime TV, will be unveiled on 26 June (20) during a live virtual ceremony, which will be broadcast on U.S. TV for the first time since 2011.