Christopher Nolan to screen film in Fortnite

Christopher Nolan is set to screen one of his "iconic" movies for players of the video game Fortnite.

The Dark Knight filmmaker premiered the trailer for his upcoming spy thriller Tenet in the game on Thursday.

And Canadian video games journalist Geoff Keighley, who hosted the event, announced to players that one of Nolan's "iconic" films will be shown inside the game this summer.

Confirming the news on Twitter, he added: "Just announced during the Tenet trailer premiere - Christopher Nolan is bringing one of his iconic films to @FortniteGame this summer for a full-length free screening for fans!"

While Donald Mustard, the worldwide creative director at Fortnite creator Epic Games, told fans that the idea to screen the trailer in the game came from Nolan.

"The idea of debuting the TENET trailer came from a phone call with Christopher Nolan," he tweeted. "We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATER and how sad we were that we can't do that right now - but how maybe this could be the next best thing. Hope you love it!"

Tenet, which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki, is currently slated to be the first major Hollywood release to hit U.S. cinemas after they reopen following the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdowns, debuting on 17 July.