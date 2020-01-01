Ryan Murphy teases Glee pilot do-over

TV mogul Ryan Murphy has reimagined the script for his classic show Glee, while teasing a revamped pilot episode.

The television creator is dead set on recreating the first-ever episode of the teen musical, which debuted in 2009 and ran for six seasons.

"I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?" he teased fans on Instagram after revealing a revised plotline.

Going into detail about how he would reshoot the kooky characters at fictional William McKinley High School, Ryan wrote: "Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent.

"Here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her."

Ryan did not offer any further details about the potential revised pilot production. The TV producer shared his Glee intentions after announcing a spin-off series of his other hit show, American Horror Story, on the photo-sharing platform earlier this month.

Glee, which had a revolving main cast of stars, including Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, the late Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Darren Criss, among others, went off the air in 2015.