Vivica A. Fox dropped two dress sizes training for famous fight scene in Kill Bill

Vivica A. Fox dropped two dress sizes while undergoing intense training for her fight scene with Uma Thurman in Kill Bill: Vol. 1.

The actress played assassin Vernita Green in Quentin Tarantino's 2003 revenge thriller, and in one memorable moment from the movie, Fox's character has a fight to the death with Thurman's scorned protagonist Beatrix 'The Bride' Kiddo.

The 55-year-old reflected on the intense preparation she underwent to get herself ready for the complex scene, and revealed that she worked out so much she dropped a few dress sizes.

"Oh my God, I trained for six months. I literally went from a size 8 to a size 2," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was intense and gruelling, but I loved every single bump and bruise."

And the actress certainly had a lot of bumps from her physical encounter with Thurman.

"I'll never forget the fourth and final day of filming the fight; I counted 30 bruises on my body, and I was proud of every single one of them. I earned them," Fox gushed.

During the fight scene, former assassin Beatrix finally kills Vernita with a knife to the heart, and Fox revealed that it was done without any special effects, just editing trickery.

"We actually did that in two takes. I nailed it on the first take, and Quentin couldn't believe it. He was like, 'Your hair even died in slow motion. It was wet and stuck...'" she laughed. "If you look at how I go out... he went, "That's beautiful!"