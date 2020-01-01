Sarah Jessica Parker to launch new wine with virtual tasting

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker is to host a virtual wine tasting to mark the upcoming release of her latest premium wine.

The new rose, named Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Rose, hails from the South of France and has been crafted by Parker, the founders of Invivo & Co., a New Zealand-based winery, and winemakers from a family estate from the French region of Provence.

"Blending the rose was an experience I never thought I would be participating in and was not only great fun but, as always with my partners at Invivo, informative, surprising, delicious and wonderfully satisfying," the actress shared in a statement. "I am so looking forward to adding it to our collection of wines."

To welcome the new variety into her successful wine collection, which also includes Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc, the 55-year-old will take part in a live virtual wine tasting on 26 May at 7 p.m. ET via Wine.com.

For the event, Parker will be joined by Invivo co-founders, Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne.