Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila deliver 110,000 masks to rural Texas hospitals





Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila turned delivery drivers to hand out 110,000 masks to rural hospitals in their home state of Texas last week.



The 50-year-old actor has been doing his bit to help during the coronavirus pandemic, and he and Camila teamed up with truck company Lincoln to provide hospitals with some much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE).



Alongside an Instagram snap of himself and Camila in their Lincoln, which was loaded up with boxes, Matthew wrote: "Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks - me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas."



It's not the first time the couple has helped out during the worldwide health crisis, as they have previously donated 80,000 masks to frontline workers in Austin, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana.



Speaking about that donation in April, Camila told People: "Matt and I were able to get approximately 80,000 masks, and it's a combination of surgical masks and KN95 masks that will be distributed between Austin and New Orleans, where they were getting hit pretty hard as well.



"It was important for us to make sure that here in Austin, not just the hospitals got them, but also the police department and the fire department as well. In this moment, we've got to find ways to help both sides because they're all on the front line right now and we can't afford to lose any of them."