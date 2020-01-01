NEWS Lorene Scafaria fired Hustlers extras for 'ogling' the strippers Newsdesk Share with :





Director Lorene Scafaria reportedly fired a number of male extras on the set of her film Hustlers for "ogling" the strippers.



Oscar-winning actress Mercedes Ruehl played Mama in the 2019 crime drama, which starred Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu and followed a group of women working at a strip club who drugged and robbed their customers to make money.



Numerous scenes in the drama featured the stars, including Lili Reinhart, and female performers wearing racy ensembles, and Ruehl has revealed that several of the extras were punished for eyeing them up.



"I was very impressed by the young writer/director (Scafaria). She knew her stuff. It was interesting to me to see a young woman. Very attractive, very open, friendly," the Big star told News on Media. "Obviously it was a lot of strippers and a lot of T and A (t*ts and a*s) and everything, and boy, did she rule with an iron hand."



"There was nobody on that set who was anything but entirely respectful of all the women," the 72-year-old explained, noting that some of the men refused to look at the dancers. "They didn't even want to get caught ogling because there were a number of extras who were fired, whether it was remarks that they made or just ogling the girls."



The Fisher King actress said she was relieved to be working in such a safe environment for women, especially after the allegations surrounding the inappropriate behaviour of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile men in Hollywood.



"It was my first post-Harvey experience, and it was really interesting because this young woman kept a tight grasp on respect for the actresses," Ruehl shared.