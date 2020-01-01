Candice Bergen welcomes first grandchild

Candice Bergen is a first-time grandmother.

The Hollywood star's daughter Chloe Malle and her husband Graham Albert welcomed a son named Arthur Louis Albert last week.

Revealing her little boy was born on 19 May in an Instagram post, Malle wrote in the caption: "A week into the world and still observing strict shelter in place orders."

In one of the sweet photos, the Vogue contributing editor is seen holding her son on her chest while wearing a hospital gown, while in another, Arthur can be seen meeting the couple's adorable dog.

A third snap depicts Graham holding their baby boy while wearing a mask.

The Murphy Brown star previously spoke to People about becoming a grandmother.

"We're just over-the-moon excited," the 74-year-old gushed. "Oh, are you kidding? I can't wait. I know better than to have suggested it to her, so I've never asked her, 'Are you going to have a baby?' I've been very discreet, but I'm just thrilled for her."