Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood welcome second child

Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood have welcomed their second child.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star and his actress wife recently welcomed a baby boy in New York City, and on Thursday, DeHaan introduced the newborn to fans with a sweet family snap on Instagram.

"And just like that, we are a family of four... Welcome to the (world) Bert Apollo DeHaan!!!" he captioned a picture of the new mum and dad posing beside three-year-old daughter Bowie Rose, who was cradling her little brother.

Wood shared the same shot on her Instagram page and opened up further about the new addition to their family, revealing Bert was conceived after the couple endured a previous loss, and was several weeks premature.

She explained, "He is our rainbow baby. Not just because of the loss we suffered before we conceived him. He also brings a hope and joy in this scary sad time for our nation and world. He was born weeks early in nyc in the middle of a global pandemic."

"He is already a brave tiny warrior who has reminded us to live, love, and stay present in his five short days earthside," the proud mum added. "We can't wait to keep learning from him. Meet Bert Apollo DeHaan!"

Wood and DeHaan wed in 2012.