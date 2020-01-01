Alice Cooper wants Johnny Depp to play him in Hollywood biopic

Alice Cooper is adamant his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp would be "the best guy" to play him in a future biopic.

The School's Out rocker was asked about the possibility of his life being given the Hollywood treatment, but he confessed that not everyone would want to pay to see a movie that was about him.

"I hope it's not of those where we get to die first..." he quipped to Yahoo! Entertainment. "Usually it's gonna happen with bands that were extremely commercially successful, whereas Alice was successful and we sold a lot of records, but I did not appeal to everybody. I was definitely on the darker side... And I think that it would make a great movie, myself."

He then joked: "And if Johnny Depp were just better looking, he could play me."

The 72-year-old went on to reveal why the Pirates of the Caribbean star would be the perfect fit for a possible rock biopic, explaining that they know each other so well that Depp could pull off a good imitation.

"Johnny would be the best guy to play me, because he really likes to take those characters that nobody else wants to play. And he loves prosthetics - he would get my nose in there and the whole thing like that. He knows me well enough now where he could imitate me pretty well, I'm pretty sure," Cooper added.

Cooper and Depp formed the Hollywood Vampires supergroup in 2015 alongside Aerosmith's Joe Perry.