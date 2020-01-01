Margot Robbie ‘almost died’ when Carey Mulligan signed up for new film

Margot Robbie was so excited when Carey Mulligan agreed to star in Promising Young Woman that she “almost died”.

The Suicide Squad actress and her team at LuckyChap Entertainment produced Emerald Fennell’s black comedy, which stars Mulligan as Cassie, a woman who goes to bars and pretends to be drunk in order to trap men who try to take advantage of her when she’s unable to give consent.

Robbie interviewed the British star for Vogue Australia magazine, and during the chat, revealed she was thrilled to land an actress she admired so much.

“I almost died the day you signed on. I remember saying: ‘I can’t believe we’ve got Carey Mulligan for this role,’” she recalled to Mulligan. “But every step of the process I’ve been even more impressed and I’m just in awe of you.”

The Australian actress recalled how she would watch the dailies, or the footage shot that day, with her team and be in awe of the Oscar nominee’s performance.

“I remember watching the dailies and saying to Josey (McNamara) and Tom (Ackerley): ‘Every take she does is brilliant. I don’t know what Emerald is going to use in the edit because every single take is powerful and committed,’” Robbie shared. “I was just glued to the screen and I think people are going to have that experience watching the film.

“And I think people are also going to get a real kick out of seeing the Carey Mulligan – this incredible actress of the stage and the silver screen – wearing this tiny Spandex dress with mascara running down her face. I get a real kick out of seeing you embody this completely transformative character.”

Promising Young Woman, which also stars Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, and Connie Britton, is currently without a release date.