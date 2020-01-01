NEWS

Whoopi Goldberg sends message of support to Help For Italy TV extravaganza

2 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Whoopi Goldberg is the latest in a long line of stars to send a message of support for the Help For Italy charity broadcast.



The two-hour star studded line-up with air on Monday evening between 7-9pm UK time right here on Music News and other partner channels as listed below.

Help for Italy: From Me To You, is a live charity broadcast that will be aired from London in association with Music-News.com, AYOZAT.com, TV UK, Live Art TV (Monaco) and all related social media platforms. Founder, Rocco Buonvino has enjoyed many wonderful years in the film and television business working with some of the world's biggest stars and is now able to give back by organizing this heartwarming event. New York viewers can see the live worldwide broadcast hosted by Rocco Buonvino and Rita Di Tuccio on Monday, June 1st at 2 PM on YouTube and Facebook 7:00 PM UK time.

HELP FOR ITALY: FROM ME TO YOU can be watched LIVE on the following channels

7 PM UK Time

SHOWCASE TV: SKY UK 192

TV ART LIVE MONACO LA BOX CH262

TV ART LIVE ITALY SKY IT 862

here

here

LATEST NEWS