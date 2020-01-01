Vivica A. Fox 'couldn't pass up' opportunity to reunite with Liam Hemsworth on Arkansas

Vivica A. Fox "couldn't pass up" the opportunity to reunite with Liam Hemsworth on crime thriller Arkansas.

The 55-year-old plays Her, the love interest of Vince Vaughn's drug kingpin character Frog, in the new movie, and explained that the chance to team up once again with her Independence Day: Resurgence co-star was a no-brainer.

"The only thing that led to confusion was when I read the script. It came as an offer at first, and once I heard that it was a film with Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn, I didn't need to hear any more. I was like, 'Liam and Vince Vaughn?' and they're like, 'Yeah!' So, I was like, 'Absolutely!'" she laughed.

Fox told The Hollywood Reporter that she enjoyed working with Hemsworth so much on the 2016 sci-fi sequel, which was the follow-up to the 1996 classic Independence Day, that she jumped at the chance to star alongside him once again.

"It was a direct offer; I didn't have to audition, and Liam and I had worked together on Independence Day: Resurgence. So, getting the chance to work with him again was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Fox explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed she considers herself and Jackie Brown star Pam Grier as some of the original action heroines.

"We were original with it. We came first, but that's what we're supposed to do. For me, Pam Grier was that original, kicka*s, bad chick. So, the fact that I can pass that baton to the generation next to me is cool, and they're even bigger and badder," she quipped.