Zoe Kravitz: 'Mad Max: Fury Road was the hardest thing I've ever done'

Zoe Kravitz named starring in Mad Max: Fury Road as one of the hardest things she’s ever done in her life.

The actress starred in George Miller's 2015 post-apocalyptic action movie alongside Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

However, with countless production delays affecting the ambitious project and Theron and Hardy at loggerheads throughout filming, Kravitz confessed that it was a challenging set to work on.

“As an actor, you make a lot of movies – some of them are good and some of them are bad, and you have to kind of let that go," she told The New York Times. "But with this one, it really felt like we put our actual blood, sweat, tears and time into it, and if it hadn’t been good, I would have been devastated.”

However, she went on to note that she'd work with the Australian director again in a heartbeat.

"It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life, but it was absolutely worth it, and I would do it again if George asked me to," Kravitz added.

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that it was leading man Hardy, who had taken on the role of Max Rockatansky, which was made famous by Mel Gibson in the original Mad Max movies in the 1980s, who was vocal about the challenges the cast faced on the set of the sequel.

“Tom really had moments of frustration, of anger. Charlize did, too, but I feel like he’s the one who really took it out on George the most, and that was a bummer to see," she stated. "But you know, in some ways, you also can’t blame him, because a lot was being asked of these actors and there were a lot of unanswered questions.”