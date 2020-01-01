NEWS Chrissy Teigen donates $200,000 to bail out George Floyd protesters in US Newsdesk Share with :





The 34-year-old model has offered financial support to protesters amid rioting in various cities across the country, after President Donald Trump declared Saturday (30.05.20) "MAGA night" at the White House.



The outspoken star - who is married to musician John Legend - wrote on Twitter: "In celebration of whatever the f**k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. (sic)"

And after one Twitter user described the protesters as "rioters and criminals", Chrissy replied: "Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 (sic)"



Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has insisted she can't "sit in silence" following the death of George Floyd.



The chart-topping star took to Instagram to voice her anger at social injustice, as protests appeared in numerous cities across the US in response to Floyd's death on the streets of Minneapolis.



Selena - who has 178 million followers on the photo-sharing platform - wrote: "I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe (sic)"



Derek Chauvin and three other police officers were sacked after footage emerged of him kneeling on Floyd's neck.

The ex-Minneapolis policeman was subsequently charged with murder amid protests across the country.