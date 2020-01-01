Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out arrested protesters

Chrissy Teigen has pledged $200,000 (£162,000) to bail out protesters caught up in clashes between police officials and Black Lives Matter activists over the weekend.

The model/TV personality originally offered up $100,000 (£81,000) to the Minnesota Freedom Fund on Friday, but doubled the amount as violence hit the streets of many major cities across America, Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles.

Protesters have been demanded justice following the death of unarmed African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis last week.

Chrissy offered up the initial cash hand-out "in celebration of whatever the f**k maga night is," referencing an earlier tweet by U.S. leader Donald Trump, and doubled it after a Twitter user described the activists on the streets as "criminals".

"Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000," the 34-year-old quipped.

Trump supporters targeted Chrissy for taking a stand with the protesters, who were being arrested during demonstrations across the U.S., which prompted her to fire back: "Anyhow f**k trump and keeping going. Be safe, stay hydrated, wear your mask and again, f**k Donald Trump (sic)."

She added: "And KEEP THIS SAME ENERGY WHEN YOU VOTE. The worst thing that could happen is this all happening for nothing."

And the mother-of-two isn't the only celebrity pledging to help bail out protesters - Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, and Janelle Monae have also gone public with donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.