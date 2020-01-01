Chris Evans was devasted after losing Fracture role to Ryan Gosling

Chris Evans was left devastated after losing out on the leading role in Fracture to Ryan Gosling.

The 2007 legal thriller follows the trial of Theodore Crawford, played by Anthony Hopkins, who killed his wife over her infidelity and engages in a battle of wits in court against young assistant district attorney, William 'Willy' Beachum.

But in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans admitted that he had "never had a better audition in my life" when he was being considered for the part and was naturally quite stunned when he was pipped to the role by Gosling.

"I hate auditioning. I despise it. I think most actors do, but I got that one and knocked it right out. And it was so great and I had such a great rapport with the director and really felt like it was coming my way," he explained.

The Captain America star then confessed he was excited about the possibility of working with Hopkins on the drama, and hoped that he might be taken seriously in Hollywood after his previous roles in Fantastic Four and Not Another Teen Movie.

"Anthony Hopkins was already attached and you really think, 'This is another one of those moments where I might be able to turn a corner.' And to lose that one... obviously, Ryan, if you're going to lose to someone, lose to Ryan," the 38-year-old quipped. "But it was just one of those things where you think, 'Man, this is tough.’”

Evans was most recently seen onscreen in TV miniseries Defending Jacob and is rumoured to have landed the role of Orin Scrivello in the upcoming Little Shop of Horrors remake.