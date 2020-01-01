Josh Lucas accused of cheating by ex-wife

Actor Josh Lucas has been called out by his ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez for allegedly cheating on her "in the middle of a pandemic" after they romantically reconciled.

The Sweet Home Alabama star originally split from writer Jessica in 2014, but they remained close to co-parent their son Noah, now seven, and even sparked rumours over the years of a reunion as they continued to spend time together as a family.

However, it appears their relationship will be strictly platonic going forward, after Jessica shared a scathing post on Twitter on Friday, accusing Josh of infidelity.

Although she doesn't name the actor in the tweet, Jessica makes it clear who she is referring to by mentioning the fact they share a kid.

"Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are. But it takes a really s**t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic," she wrote. "Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place."

Jessica went on to explain why she was venting about the personal situation on social media.

"I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this," she continued. "And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture. You're not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you."

She captioned the post, "Exes are exes for a reason."

Lucas has yet to respond to the online attack, but a source tells People.com the actor hasn't been romantically involved with Jessica for a while.

"They haven't been together in a long time," the insider says. "They are co-parents and have been doing so since their split in 2014 (sic). They're in California now but live separately. They weren't trying to reconcile."