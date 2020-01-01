Another former Glee actor piles on Lea Michele for alleged bad behaviour

Actor Dabier Snell has joined the growing list of Glee stars attacking Lea Michele for her alleged bad behaviour on the set of the hit TV series, insisting she wasn't very friendly to new cast members.

The actress, who played Rachel Berry on the show, came under fire over the weekend after she offered up a tweet in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, with actress Samantha Ware claiming Lea made her life on the set of Glee a "living hell" and once threatened to "defecate in my wig".

She was supported by another co-star, Alex Newell, who shared a series of GIFs in response to her allegations and attacks from fans of Michele, who accused the castmates of lying.

"We ain't got not a d**n thing to lie about 6 years later!" he wrote.

And now Dabier, who appeared in one Glee episode in 2014, has attacked Michele, claiming she refused to let him sit at a table with other cast members during a filming break.

"GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE 'I DIDNT BELONG THERE' F**K YOU LEA (sic)," Snell wrote on social media.

"I try to bring good vibes and create content for ppl (people) to laugh and enjoy! Seeing her message brought back bad memories of being less than on set of glee. Ain’t goin stand for her being fake like she care (sic)."

The backlash prompted actress and influencer Keke Palmer to unfollow Michele on Instagram.

It's not the first time the actress' alleged bad behavior has been called into question - longtime castmate Naya Rivera, who played Lea's onscreen rival, suggested the star was tough to work with in her 2016 book, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up.

"If I'd complained about anyone or anything, she'd assumed I was b**tching about her," Rivera wrote, revealing the pair eventually stopped speaking.

"She started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn't say a word to me for all of Season 6," Rivera added, "Lea and I definitely weren't the best of friends."

Michele has yet to respond.