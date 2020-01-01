Just Mercy made free to rent in U.S. amid anti-racism protests

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx's movie Just Mercy has been made free to stream online in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The legal drama, which highlights the work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, played by Jordan, and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), follows the lawyer as he tries to free Walter McMillian, portrayed by Foxx, an African-American man on death row, wrongly accused of murdering a white woman.

In response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police on 25 May and the subsequent conversation about racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement, studio officials at Warner Bros. have decided to make the movie free for U.S.-based viewers for the month of June to help educate the public.

"We believe in the power of story. Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society," Warner Bros. bosses explained in a statement on Tuesday. "For the month of June, Just Mercy will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the U.S.

"To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies."

Just Mercy had a limited U.S. release in December before opening wide in January. It is currently available to rent for free on Amazon Prime, YouTube Movies, and Vudu.