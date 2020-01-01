Heather Morris: 'Lea Michele was very unpleasant to work with'

Heather Morris has become the latest Glee star to attack former castmate Lea Michele.

The actress/singer lost out on a lucrative deal with food delivery service HelloFresh over recent allegations about her behaviour on set, sparked by remarks Samantha Ware made at the weekend, and now, Morris is speaking out.

The 33-year-old, who played cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce on TV, took to Twitter on Wednesday and made it clear she feels it is time Michele was "called out".

"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else," she wrote. "With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.

"And yet, it's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society."

However, Morris was keen to play down suggestions that Michele is racist because of the way she treated African-American actress Ware on Glee.

"At the current moment its (sic) implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume...," the actress/dancer added.

Meanwhile, another former Glee star, Naya Rivera - who first came out and accused Michele of being unpleasant on set - has joined the likes of Ariana Grande and Keke Palmer and unfollowed the mother-to-be on social media.

On Wednesday, Michele issued an apology for her past behaviour, in which she said she had been reflecting on her own shortcomings "these past several months".

"I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience," the 33-year-old added.