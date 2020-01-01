Selma Blair vows to be an 'active ally' of anti-racism movement

Selma Blair has shared her "grief and concern" following the shocking death of George Floyd.

The Legally Blonde actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she and her eight-year-old son Arthur had held at memorial at their home for the African-American man, who was killed at the hands of white cops in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May.

The pair "stood outside for eight minutes 46 seconds to just think of what George Floyd means for each of us from where we are," with the duration of the tribute mirroring the same amount of time Derek Chauvin - the officer charged with second-degree murder - knelt on Floyd's neck during the arrest.

In her lengthy statement, Blair vowed to "stand up" for African-Americans and insisted that she intends to do "everything I can to be an active ally in the fight against systemic racism".

"We finally looked at each other after this memorial of eight minutes and 46 seconds, and (Arthur) said, 'You wouldn't live if that happened to me,'" the 47-year-old shared. "And he is mostly right. But I would stand up for people like him for the rest of my life. Would devote my life to nurturing a better future.

"That is what I want for the now and the future of our lives. Black lives," she continued. "When I looked on the internet, I saw what we had been hoping for at least... some justice... the four cops have been charged #justiceforgeorgefloyd."

Following Floyd's death, protests have taken place worldwide supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis, shares Arthur with her ex-boyfriend, Jason Bleick.