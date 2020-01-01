NEWS Angelina Jolie celebrates birthday with big donation to help fight against racism Newsdesk Share with :





Angelina Jolie celebrated her 45th birthday on Thursday by donating $200,000 (£159,000) to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Legal Defense Fund.



The actress and director also released a statement, in which she applauded the justice reform work members of the organisation are doing.



"Rights don't belong to anyone group to give to another," Jolie wrote. "Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified.



"I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society. I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform."



Her gift comes days after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also donated $200,000 to the cause, to help fight racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.



"We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car," the couple said in a statement. "We don't know what it's like to experience that life day in and day out. We can't imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.



"We've been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us. We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it... especially our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes.



"We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They've led us to huge avenues of education. We're committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they'll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously."



Lively and Reynolds added: "That's the least we can do to honour not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when the camera wasn't rolling. We stand in awe of this organisation (NAACP), their empathy and leadership in, Sherrilyn Ifill. Their work is essential to the integrity of democracy."



Floyd's death at the hands of white Minneapolis police officers on 25 May sparked the latest Black Lives Matter protests, which turned violent over the weekend. Floyd was captured on camera telling a cop kneeling on his neck during an arrest that he couldn't breathe. He eventually lost consciousness and died.



The four arresting officers have all been dismissed from the force and are now facing charges linked to his death.