Kevin Hart and Tyrese Gibson lead calls for change after attending George Floyd's memorial

Kevin Hart and Tyrese Gibson led calls for change after attending George Floyd's memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis on Thursday.

The stars received shoutouts for their support as they mourned Floyd's shocking death alongside his family and friends, after the African-American man was killed at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jumanji: The Next Level star Hart said his presence at the memorial was about "standing with the family".

"(It's) just literally letting them know that they're not alone," he shared. "We now have a job to do, which is elevate our voices, use our platforms, and really push the initiative for change. So, for me, it was a no-brainer just to come.

"More importantly, when you just look at what's going on globally, you look at the many different voices that are now being used and people are lying to themselves."

He continued: "You make it a point to be a part of a mission that's for good, and I think that right now it's not only time for change, but I think that it's happening. There's a positive in every negative, and I think there's gonna be an amazing positive coming out of this."

While Gibson, who also attended the service, reflected on how he hoped Floyd's death would spark change.

"God has given us all a platform, a stage, an influence... this pain is going to turn into a lot of benefits for a lot of people," he commented. "I thank God I am here. I just want to send my most sincere prayers. I just hope the family will invite Lord Jesus Christ, because only he can give them a level of security and stand with them. This all hurts."

At the memorial service, Dr. Scott Hagan, president of North Central University, announced that a scholarship fund had been established in Floyd's name, and Ludacris noted he hopes colleges and universities across the country follow suit.

"All universities need to start a George Floyd scholarship for black students," the rapper stated. "That's exactly what needs to happen."

Actress Tiffany Haddish was also present at the memorial, and took to social media to say she was "blessed and honoured" to have been invited, and urged fans to continue to "fight for our lives".