Maude Apatow was hesitant about accepting The King of Staten Island role

Maude Apatow had reservations about accepting a role in The King of Staten Island because it was directed and co-written by her father Judd Apatow.

The 22-year-old actress got her start in Hollywood at a young age by appearing in her father’s films This is 40, Knocked Up, and Funny People, before branching out on her own and starring in movies like Other People and Assassination Nation.

So, when a role came up in her dad’s upcoming film, she was hesitant to accept it.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to do it because I knew people would give me s**t for it,” she admitted to Variety. “But it’s so special to me; I don’t know when I’m ever going to work with my dad again, and he’s taught me everything I know. He’s my mentor. Why would I not do it?”

In The King of Staten Island, Maude plays Claire, the sister of Pete Davidson’s lead character. The Euphoria actress has known the Saturday Night Live comedian since she was about 16 and she had seen parts of the script while her dad was working on it. However, she insisted on auditioning for the part because she didn’t want it to be simply handed to her.

“I always want to make sure I can prove myself and that I’m right for it and that it’s not just given to me,” she stated, while Judd added: “I wanted to make sure the chemistry with Pete was correct and wanted to see them together, to see what their vibe was.”

And according to her co-star, Maude nailed her audition.

“Maude stood out from day one,” Pete gushed. “I was always a fan of Maude, and right after we read with her, we were like, ‘Bingo!’”

The King of Staten Island will be released digitally on 12 June.