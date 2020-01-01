Emily Ratajkowski's husband apologises for using the N-word

Emily Ratajkowski's husband Sebastian Bear-McClard has apologised for using the N-word.

The Uncut Gems film producer admitted to using the racial epithet after a writer for Black Entertainment Television (BET) called him out about the incident on social media.

"I used a word casually like it was mine to use," Bear-McClard wrote on Twitter in an apology on Thursday. "It's not, it never was, and never will be. In the past few years I've learned a lot about my privilege as a man and as a white person and about the history of racism in this country. Owning our misteps (sic) is a crucial part of changing the way the world operates. I'm embarrassed and ashamed and I sincerely apologize to everyone who I may have hurt."

Sebastian was prompted to apologise after BET style director Danielle Prescod commented on a post Emily wrote on Instagram in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and protestors, in which the Gone Girl actress wrote, "Feel so useless".

"I actually have an idea (of how you could help). You could start by talking to your husband, a white man, who has used the n-word repeatedly in my presence," Prescod replied. "So much so that another black friend was so disgusted she left (the party where he said it). Another black woman had the same exact experience.

"You probably have never seen this behavior. I would like you to address the issues in your home and then you can help us out here. I would like you to ask him what he can do differently ... I mean this with the utmost sincerity. It was hurtful and abusive."