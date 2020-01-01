Diana Ross wept after hearing daughter Tracee Ellis Ross sing in new movie

Diana Ross was reduced to tears after hearing daughter Tracee Ellis Ross's songs from her new movie The High Note.

The 47-year-old appears as singer Grace Davis in the feature and, speaking to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, she opened up about the I'm Coming Out hitmaker's reaction to her vocal recordings.

While Diana hadn't seen the movie at the time of the conversation, Tracee recalled: "I picked her up and we sat in my car. We were holding hands and crying as the songs played. It was a special moment."

While the star was met with approval from Diana, she confessed she "thought it was unfair I was being asked to sing" over fears she'd be compared to her Motown legend mum.

However, Tracee also found it easy to distance herself from the Chain Reaction hitmaker in the studio because Diana always kept her music and family life separate.

"My mom recorded while we were sleeping, so she could be available when we were awake," the actress recalled. "So, I didn't get to sit and sleep in a recording studio.

"I knew where the mic was, but I didn't know what the controls were for. For Christ's sake, doesn't someone just press the red button?!" she joked.

Tracee performs six numbers in the movie, which also features Dakota Johnson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Bill Pullman.