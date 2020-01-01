Colin Farrell is 'huge fan' of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy

Colin Farrell is a "huge fan" of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy.

The Irish actor is portraying Oswald 'The Penguin' Cobblepot opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' upcoming big screen reboot of the DC Comics franchise, and he's overjoyed to be joining the Batman universe.

"It’s all exciting. To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things," he told Good Morning America.

Farrell also said he loved Nolan's dark reimagining of the comic, starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ago in Batman Begins in 2005, The Dark Knight in 2008, and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

"Obviously I was a huge fan of what Chris Nolan did with that world and how he brought it back to life and gave it an immediacy and a contemporary significance," he said of the trilogy. "So just to be part of, again that folklore, that mythology, is again really cool."

And he pointed to Michael Keaton's debut as Gotham City's crime-fighting hero in Tim Burton's Batman back in 1989, as well as Adam West's iconic turn in the 1960s TV show, for inspiring him when he was younger.

"Tim Burton’s Batman was kind of my... no, I watched the Adam West TV show growing up actually as well," Farrell explained. "So Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child. And then in my teens I saw Burton’s version and loved it."