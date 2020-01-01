Whoopi Goldberg joins environmental activists Extinction Rebellion on new short film

Whoopi Goldberg has partnered with Extinction Rebellion activists on a new short film aimed at helping to combat the climate crisis.

The Hollywood legend lent her voice to The Gigantic Change, a three-minute animated movie about the perils of climate change, in honour of World Environment Day on Friday.

George Lewin, who co-directed the short with Nicola Jane Francis, was shocked when Whoopi, a former UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and one of only 15 people in history to join the EGOT club by winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award, agreed to take part in the film.

"Her (Goldberg's) iconic voice (would) bring a perfect sense of gravitas to the performance," director Lewin explained to Variety. "Plus she is outspoken on environmental issues and had the potential to inspire many of her followers to take action. So we sent the script to her agent, and she came back quickly saying 'I'm in.' We couldn't believe it."

Whoopi voices a grandmother from the future who reads a story about how humans cleaned up the planet to rescue humans and other species from the devastating effects of the climate crisis.

The movie can be viewed at TheGiganticChange.com.