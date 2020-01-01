NEWS Kerry Washington cast dad Earl as extra in her Insecure episode Newsdesk Share with :





Kerry Washington recruited her dad Earl to play an extra in the Insecure episode she directed.



As the latest episode of the hit U.S. TV show aired on Sunday night, eagle-eyed fans spotted a familiar figure in the background of a restaurant scene, with Kerry taking to Twitter to confirm her father's involvement.



Sharing a snap of herself hugging Earl, Kerry wrote: "The featured background artist credits continue...who caught this guy on @insecurehbo tonight!?"



The Scandal star also shared her joy at having been able to helm an episode of writer and star Issa Rae's much-loved show, writing: "I’ve been a huge fan of Insecure since the jump. This is a show that showcases our full humanity. Our beautiful joys & struggles. Our culture, our neighbourhoods. Our rich alive blackness. To direct this show was a privilege! I’m so proud to be part of the @insecurehbo family."



However, Kerry's involvement in the episode wasn't the only newsworthy part of Sunday night's show. U.S. President Donald Trump also hit headlines by "liking" a fan tweet about the programme - his only like in the history of his official Twitter account.