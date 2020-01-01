Stephen Amell supports Grant Gustin's response to Hartley Sawyer's racist tweets

Stephen Amell has praised Grant Gustin for his response to Hartley Sawyer's firing from The Flash.

It was revealed on Monday that Sawyer - who portrayed Ralph Dibny, aka Elongated Man, on the series for three seasons - had been axed from the programme due to recently surfaced racist and misogynist tweets.

Following the news, Grant, who plays the titular character in the series, shared showrunner Eric Wallace's official statement which read: "I am committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment here on THE FLASH. Yes, this is a family show. But it's for all families. That includes Black and Brown ones. In order to facilitate this, I will continue to find Black and Brown writers, directors, actors and producers of all genders to help tell FLASH stories."

As well as sharing the statement, Gustin added: "I don't have much to add because Eric's thoughts are stated so eloquently and powerfully. I will say I was shocked, saddened and angry when I saw the tweets. Words matter."

And Stephen, who co-starred with Gustin in two episodes of his own superhero TV show Arrow, backed up his pal as he tweeted: "Grant is one of the most thoughtful guys I know. He listens... and he wears his heart on his sleeve. Proud to have worked with him."

He later commented: "Also... I'm aware that the showrunner wrote this. I'm supporting my friend. That's it."