Amy Schumer recalls having to urinate in dog's bowl during awkward ferry trip

Amy Schumer kicked off the coronavirus lockdown by getting caught short and having to urinate in her dog's bowl.

The emergency took place when the funnywoman was en route from her New York City home to isolate on Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts, with her husband Chris Fischer, their baby son Gene, a nanny, and their dog Tatiana.

The island, a famous holiday getaway for the rich and famous, is only accessible by boat or plane, so the family was in line to drive onto the next ferry when the Trainwreck star realised she had a problem.

"If you have New York (licence) plates, you have to stay in your car (to avoid spreading the virus) and I had to pee so bad," she shared during the season finale of the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast.

"Everyone knows where this is going. So, I'm with our nanny and our baby and my husband and our dog in the car and I had to pee in the car...

"I peed in our dog's portable bowl...," Amy added. "Because I had to pee so bad. I didn't think I was going to ever have to pee in the car in front of my nanny - I just didn't, like, plan on that. And it just kind of kicked the trip off in a cool way with a cool vibe, but I wanted to respect the 'stay in your car' (rule)."

Unfortunately, the bowl itself was the fold-up type pet owners use when they're out and about with their dogs, so although Amy was really relieved, she made a bit of a mess.

"Did it go mostly in the bowl?" the 39-year-old asked. "No. It certainly did not... (because it was a) collapsible hot pink dog bowl."

And while the rest of the lockdown has been fine, Amy admitted the toilet disaster has left the family mutt slightly traumatised.

"It did change the nature of our relationship," she sighed. "Tatiana looks at me a little differently when I put her water down. She throws me a quick check, a quick look, like, 'Is this safe?'"