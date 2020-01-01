Matthew McConaughey vows to 'do better as a white man'

Matthew McConaughey has vowed to personally push for "righteous and justifiable" change in society amid the ongoing conversations sparked by the Black Lives Matter protests.

On Tuesday night, the 50-year-old actor appeared with broadcaster Emmanuel Acho on his talk show Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, amid the ongoing protests following the killing of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Reflecting on how everyone can be instrumental in driving change, The Gentleman star said his objective was "to learn, to share and listen - to discuss some common grounds between us, but also expose differences between us".

"I'm here to have a conversation hopefully promote more conversation and with the end goal being that we take the time we are now in to constructively turn the page in history through some righteous and justifiable change," McConaughey shared.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor went on to ask Acho: "How does someone like me; how can I do better as a human? How can I do better as a man? How can I do better as a white man?"

"You have to acknowledge there's a problem so that you can take more ownership for the problem," the host responded. "You have to acknowledge implicit bias; you have to acknowledge that you'll see a black man and for whatever reason, you would view them as more of a threat than the white man - probably because society told them to."

McConaughey added: "Equality - the definition of equality, what equality is, and what equality is not - it's been an American issue forever and we continue to work and grow and evolve and debate what the definition of equality should be."