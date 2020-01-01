Anna Kendrick: 'Filming Twilight was like a hostage situation'

Anna Kendrick has joked that she was so miserable while filming Twilight that she wanted to "murder everyone" on set.

The 34-year-old actress, who played high school student Jessica Stanley, confessed that shooting the first movie in the fantasy romance saga more than 12 years ago was a traumatic experience.

"The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable," she told Vanity Fair, joking that she and her castmates, including Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, were so irritated she wanted to kill them.

"And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,'" Anna quipped.

The Pitch Perfect star added: "Although, it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it, like if you go through some trauma event. Like you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you're kind of bonded for life."

However, filming the second movie in the franchise, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, was a much better experience, mostly due to the weather.

"The second movie, for whatever reason the weather wasn't quite as intense and I think that's sort of where we all got to know each other a little bit better," she shared.

But filming the third, fourth and fifth movies all became too much, and Anna recalled they all "blended into one."

"Because my whole job was to just go, like, 'This family of very pale people who we never see eating. They're really weird, right?'" she laughed.