Batwoman boss: 'Series will still have gay themes despite Ruby Rose's exit'

Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries has assured fans of the show there will still be a lesbian dynamic following the exit of Ruby Rose - because that's why she signed on to be part of the series.

Rose made history when she was cast as the first openly-gay TV superhero in 2018, but after shooting one season of the drama the Australian actress stepped down, announcing her decision last month.

Dries recently confirmed a new character will replace Ruby's Kate Kane as Batwoman, prompting some fans to voice concerns about the gay theme of the series.

Dries took to social media on Wednesday to make sure gay viewers get the right information about the show going forward, insisting the writers will not be killing off Kate Kane.

"My comments about recasting Batwoman have launched a storm of rumours and misinformation and I wanted to clarify something," Dries said. "Like you, I love Kate Kane - she’s the reason I wanted to do the show. We’ll never erase her.

"As a lesbian who’s been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I’m well aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and I have no interest in participating in it."

She reveals Kane's disappearance will be "one of the mysteries of season two", adding, "I don’t want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that."

Rose announced she would be stepping down as Kane and her crime fighting alter ego two days after the first season finale aired in the U.S., telling fans it was a "very difficult decision".

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," Rose said in a statement. "I am beyond appreciative to (executive producers) Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created... Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful."

A week later she addressed her departure on Instagram and added: "It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know... I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community."

Her replacement will take on the new character Ryan Wilder, who becomes an unlikely superheroine inspired by Batwoman.