NEWS William Shatner rethinking doubts about alien life Newsdesk Share with :





William Shatner has reconsidered his scepticism about alien life after making a documentary series on unexplained phenomena.



The Star Trek legend, famous for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the iconic 1960s science-fiction series and subsequent films, previously thought humans were alone in the universe.



However, while making his new History channel show The UnXplained, which explores mysteries like UFOs, Shatner read up on the possibilities of alien life and is now less convinced Earth hosts the only form of life.



"I was reading about UFOs which I've always discounted," he told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "I was a cynic but as of late I'm less disapproving. With new ways of photographing, we're seeing what the person claims to have seen. There was film (footage) of what some Air Force people saw and there's no explanation for it."

Although he now accepts the greater likelihood of alien life forms, Shatner remains puzzled over why UFOs only seem to appear in obscure circumstances. "What I don't understand though is why they don't land in front of 10 Downing Street or the White House."



Elsewhere in the interview, the veteran star discussed his recent divorce from fourth wife Elizabeth. The couple split after 18 years of marriage last year, but Shatner said he isn't bitter and has been trying to stay focused on work.



"Nothing makes me sad at this age," he reflected. "It's all good here. It's all good. I wish everyone well."