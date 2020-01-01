Bruce Willis to star alongside Jaime King in new thriller

Bruce Willis will star alongside Jaime King in an upcoming thriller as part of his new three-movie deal with Emmett/Furla Films (EFF).

The 65-year-old Hollywood veteran has worked with EFF co-CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla on 17 other films, including 2018's Acts of Violence and last year's 10 Minutes Gone, and has signed a deal to make three more projects with them.

The first movie, titled Out of Death, will be directed by Mike Burns and written by Bill Lawrence. King, who also appeared in Sin City with the Die Hard star, will play a woman who witnesses four strangers committing a crime while on a hike, and enlists the help of Willis' retired forest ranger to get justice.

The second of the three-movie deal is Run of the Hitman, also set to be helmed by Burns, with a script penned by Stephen Cyrus Sepher and Billy Jay. Willis will portray a hitman who has to stop a corrupt government official attempting to seize control of a mercenary organisation.

And the final film in the deal is Killing Field, based on an original script by Ross Peacock, and follows the story of a woman who has her life turned upside down when a cop and a pair of criminals arrive at her farm.

"I couldn't be more excited to continue my relationship with Bruce for another three pictures and beyond," Emmett said in a statement announcing the news, according to Deadline.

Willis is expected to start work on the movies once he's finished shooting another EFF production, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was forced to shut down after five days in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The film, which also stars Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, and Colson 'Machine Gun Kelly' Baker, is expected to resume filming in Puerto Rico on 29 June.