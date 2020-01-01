NEWS Lupita Nyong'o inspired by Grace Jones' extravagant style Newsdesk Share with :





Lupita Nyong'o is heavily inspired by Grace Jones' extravagant style.



The Oscar-winning actress discussed black beauty icons in an interview with Allure magazine, and confessed she is in awe of the Pull Up to the Bumper hitmaker.



"I love her. I love how cutting edge she's always been in her skin and how daring as well," the Black Panther star shared. "She just carved out space for herself in this world, in a way that is undeniable and unforgettable."



The Jamaican-born star first made her debut as a model in her teens, and then went on to carve out a music career in the 1970s and ‘80s, becoming famous for her distinctive androgynous appearance and bold features.



Elsewhere in the interview, Lupita, who has served as an ambassador for French cosmetics giant Lancome since 2014, also shared the strict skincare routine she abides by when she has a long-haul flight.



"I like to have a hydrating mask with me when I travel to keep my skin moisturised because it can be quite dry in the air," the 37-year-old explained. "I use the Genifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask by Lancome. I also have compression socks, which are a must-have, and lip balm – anything to fight dryness… Also, electrolyte tablets to add to my water.”