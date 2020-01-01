NEWS Sam Heughan: 'I still dream of playing James Bond' Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Heughan wants another shot at James Bond after missing out on the role of 007 in Casino Royale.



The actor auditioned for the role of Bond in the wake of Pierce Brosnan's departure from the franchise in 2002, but lost out to Daniel Craig, who has since gone on to play 007 in five movies, culminating with this year's No Time to Die.



In March Craig announced the film would be his last Bond flick, opening up any further portrayals of the character to other talent.



40-year-old Heughan is still young enough to play the iconic spy, and said he would be more than happy to step up: "Obviously it's a dream for every actor," he told British TV show This Morning. "I auditioned for it back when they were doing Bond 21 when Daniel Craig was cast... I think a lot of actors were seen in the U.K."



Born in the village of Balmaclellan, in the South-West of Scotland, Heughan pointed out his background made him a strong contender for the part: "Who doesn't want to see another Scottish Bond?" he exclaimed, referring to Sean Connery, who became the first actor to portray Bond in 1962's Dr. No.



However, The Outlander star will have some competition for any future Bond - Henry Cavill and Goran Visnjic were also reportedly considered for Casino Royale after Brosnan stepped down as 007, while James Norton, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and Richard Madden remain current fan favourites to take on the character.