Angelina Jolie reveals Brad Pitt split was best for kids

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt, revealing she left the actor for the 'well-being' of her six kids.

The couple ended their two-year marriage in 2016 and later agreed on a custody deal, but neither Pitt nor Jolie have spoken about the issues that led to the break-up.

Now, the Changeling star has told Vogue she walked away for the sake of her children.

"I separated for the well-being of my family," said the 45-year-old. "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."

Alluding to negative attention she has received from the press over the split, Jolie added: "Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds."

Jolie admits she's tremendously proud of her kids, who range in age from 11 to 18, for accepting her decision and moving on, calling them, "six very brave, very strong young people."

Jolie was already mum to son Maddox and daughter Zahara when she started dating Pitt in 2005. The actor later adopted the pair and he and Jolie went on to welcome four more children - Pax, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jolie spoke passionately about her work with refugees in Venezuela and Bangladesh: “I saw people at their most human, who’ve been through unimaginable violence or hardship, and who are just trying to take care of their families. Any of us would do the same in their situation."